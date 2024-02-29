Police searching for 2 suspects accused of taking victim’s wallet, phone, BMW in armed robbery

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to an armed robbery involving a firearm.

Detectives are investigating after two people are accused of robbing a victim in the area of Cedar Street and Columbus Ave in Roxbury, stealing their wallet, iPhone, and a Silver E-Class Mercedes Benz, which they were borrowing from a friend.

Police say the suspects were carrying a firearm but did not specify details.

Detectives Seeks Public’s Assistance In Identifying Suspects In Armed Robbery With Firearm (Boston Police Department)

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating these incidents. If you have any information, please contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members willing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). T

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

