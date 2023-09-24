Police search for man who allegedly attacked 4 people in 3 assaults near Berklee College of Music

BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection with multiple assaults that happened near the Berklee College of Music campus in Boston over the weekend.

Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Boston police officers responded to the intersection of Boylston and Hemenway streets and were told from Berklee College police that a person had been assaulted outside of 153 Massachusetts Ave., which is the address for a Dunkin’ that is next to the Berklee College Police Department.

Berklee School officials said in an email to students that the person assaulted was a Berklee community member. That person refused medical treatment.

The suspect then proceeded down Haviland Street and assaulted two additional victims outside Love Art Sushi, according to Boston police. Both victims were treated on scene.

A fourth person was then assaulted in the area of 1130 Boylston St., the listed address for the Symphony Mart convenience store, and refused medical treatment, according to Boston police.

Local and State police canvassed the areas and did not find anyone matching the description of the suspect. The alleged attacker was wearing a black and red Coca-Cola (Coke) jacket, a Red Sox hat with a red brim, a grey backpack, dark pants, and orange sneakers.

A Berklee College of Music spokesperson said Berklee police stopped and identified the assault suspect near campus shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect has not yet been named publicly but was subsequently issued a summons to appear in court, according to police.

“Incidents such as this are not common on and around campus but when they do occur they can cause stress and negatively impact our community’s sense of safety and security,” said a school spokesperson.

It is believed this person has left the area so there is no ongoing threat to the Berklee community. If you see someone matching this description please call Berklee Police at 617-747-8888 or dial 9-1-1. You can also utilize the Rave Guardian app.

Boston police said all three assault incidents are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

