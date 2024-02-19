Police say ‘no danger or threat’ after identifying 2 women in Walpole investigation

WALPOLE, Mass. — Police in Walpole have identified two women who are the subjects of an ongoing investigation in the town, officials said.

Images shared Monday on social media, one of which shows a barefoot woman wearing a dress outside, were captured during the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 8, according to the Walpole Police Department.

Officers said the women in question were photographed on Hummingbird Lane.

Police didn’t detail the nature of the investigation or why they needed to speak with the women but asked the public for help identifying them.

In an updated social media post, police later announced, “Both individuals have been identified at this time. We thank the public for their assistance. There is no danger or threat at this time. Thank you again.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Walpole police at 508-668-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

