Police say four students were assaulted at three separate locations near Berklee College of Music

BOSTON — A man is being summonsed to appear in court in connection with multiple attacks of students at Berklee College of Music in Boston over the weekend.

Boston Police say four students were assaulted at three separate locations near the school Saturday night.

Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of Boylston and Hemenway Streets and were told that a Berklee student had been attacked from behind outside of 153 Massachusetts Ave., which is the address for a Dunkin’ that is next to the Berklee College Police Department.

Police believe the same suspect went on to assault three more Berklee students in a one block radius.

Berklee College of Music freshman Michaela Holman says she’s still rattled after seeing a fellow student get shoved and assaulted from behind in an unprovoked attack.

“It was just surprising because we were in a big group,” said Michaela Holman. “Everyone was confused because we were all facing one way and he came and pushed everyone from the back.”

Students later got a public safety advisory through text and email with a picture a man who police say assaulted three more victims near the school in less than a 45 minute time span.

“We got back here we walked inside we checked our emails we were like guys the person in this email just walked by us,” said Berklee student Asher Roseman.

Asher Roseman and Naomi Stefens believe they saw the suspect before police caught up with him.

“He looked like he was in a rush but kind of aggressively going that way,” said Stefens. “It was strange to see him back in the area right next to where it happened.”

Police say they found the suspect and issued him a summons to appear in court about six hours later. Students then received a follow-up alert updating them on the investigation and acknowledging the potential impact on their sense of safety and security on campus.

Students later got a public safety advisory through text and email with a picture a man who police say… assaulted three more victims… near the school… in less than a 45 minute time span..

“Incidents such as this are not common on and around campus but when they do occur they can cause stress and negatively impact our community’s sense of safety and security,” said a school spokesperson.

Police have provided information on the nature of each attack but they said none of the victims went to the hospital.

It is believed this person has left the area so there is no ongoing threat to the Berklee community. If you see someone matching this description please call Berklee Police at 617-747-8888 or dial 9-1-1. You can also utilize the Rave Guardian app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group