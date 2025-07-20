Police: Roslindale man arrested, charged with drug trafficking

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced the arrest of a Roslindale man on a charge of drug trafficking.

Marcus Hurt, 39, has been charged with a trafficking of a class B drug offense.

The incident occurred around 12:06 p.m., when officers conducted a drug investigation in the area of 202 Dunwell Avenue, Roslindale.

Officers noticed Hurt exiting the building before they stopped him at 4399 Washington Street.

Officers informed Hurt that they had a search warrant for Hurt’s body and residence, leading to the recovery of $2,667 in U.S. currency from his person.

Upon executing the search warrant at Hurt’s apartment, officers recovered a plastic bag containing twenty-eight grams of crack cocaine, another bag with eighteen grams of cocaine, and a digital scale.

Hurt is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court for Trafficking of Class B substances.

