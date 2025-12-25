Police respond to rollover on Route 68 in Rutland

RUTLAND, Mass. — The Rutland Police Department is asking travelers to please drive safely following a rollover.

Police and Fire responded to a section of Route 68 on the evening of December 23, according to a post to the department’s Facebook page.

Rutland rollover Photo Credit: Rutland Police Department

A vehicle can be seen laying on its side in the snow in a photo posted by the department.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to police.

