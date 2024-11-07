Police: Report of shots fired in NH prompts lockdown of nearby school, businesses

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A charter school was put into lockdown following a report of a daytime shooting on Wednesday.

Plymouth Police say around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired with injury in the area of Route 25 and the traffic circle.

The Mountain Village Charter School along with several nearby businesses were placed in lockdown.

Hours later, the subject involved was contained and there is no current threat to the public, according to authorities. Children at the school were safely reunited with family members.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured or if the subject was taken into custody.

“This remains an active scene and we ask that people avoid the area as we attempt to bring this to a safe conclusion,” police wrote in a social media post.

ACTIVE INCIDENT At approximately 2:40pm the Plymouth Police Department responded to a report of shots fired with... Posted by Plymouth, NH Police Department on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

