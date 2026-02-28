PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Pawtucket Police Department has released the nearly 22-minute body camera footage from the deadly shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch arena.

The footage obtained by Boston 25 shows responding officers arriving at the arena. Boston 25 warns viewers that the footage and audio may be distressing to some.

Police release body camera footage of deadly Pawtucket ice arena shooting (Pawtucket Police Department)

A woman can be heard yelling at responding officers, “My dad shot my brother!”

Officers then ran to where the shooting happened. A firefighter and nurse were assisting the officers with treating the victims.

On Monday, February 16, 56-year-old Robert Dorgan entered the hockey rink during his son’s “senior night” and shot and killed his ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and adult son, Aidan Dorgan, in a targeted attack.

Dorgan additionally injured three others: Rhonda Dorgan’s parents, Linda and Gerald Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso. Robert died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gerald Dorgan later succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Pawtucket revealed that a victim has been released from the hospital, while only one other remains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

