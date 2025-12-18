Police probe possible link between Brown University mass shooting, murder of MIT professor

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating possible ties between Saturday’s mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and Monday’s killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor in Brookline, according to a report.

CNN reported the potential link between the two crimes on Thursday afternoon, citing a law enforcement source.

“Authorities are investigating the possibility based on information that has emerged in the last 24 hours,” CNN reported, noting the official “stressed it was not definitive.”

The nature of that information was not immediately clear, CNN reported.

The manhunt for the gunman who opened fire inside Brown University’s engineering building continued into its sixth day on Thursday.

The attack, which left two dead and nine others hurt, triggered hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

Thus far, investigators have released a video timeline of a person of interest’s movement near the scene of the shooting and grainy surveillance images. Authorities are also urging residents who live in a wide swath of the city to double-check their cameras for any trace of clues, no matter how small, including the areas south of Waterman Street between Thayer Street and Gano Street and north of Wickenden Street.

Nuno Loureiro, who worked as a nuclear science professor at MIT, was gunned down in the foyer of a building on Gibbs Street where he lived.

Loureiro was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement sent to Boston 25, MIT confirmed Loureiro was a faculty member in the departments of nuclear science & engineering and physics, as well as the director of the school’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

Both incidents are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

