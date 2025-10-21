Police: Person stabbed outside Boston shopping center

BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing outside the South Bay shopping center.

According to Boston police, officers were dispatched to the area of 8 Allstate Road on reports of a person stabbed.

Once on the scene, officers found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police say that the suspect has been taken into custody.

At this time, there is no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

