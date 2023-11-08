Police: One man serious injured in Roxbury double stabbing, search for suspect ongoing

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating a double stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in Roxbury Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to 1 Trotter Court, near Tremont and Camden Streets just before 6 p.m., and located two males with stab wounds.
At least one victim has life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
