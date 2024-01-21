Police officer shot after responding to home in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass — A police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot when they responded to a home in Wilbraham Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police say.

Wilbraham police exchanged gunfire with a suspect in a home on Old Carriage Drive before requesting assistance from Massachusetts State Police at 8:40 p.m.

The officer has been transported to a nearby hospital. No immediate updates on their condition were provided.

The suspect is believed to still be barricaded in the home, state police say.

Members of the public were asked to stay away from the scene, MSP posted on social media at 10:20 p.m. A roadblock has been put in place isolating Old Carriage Drive.

Earlier tonight a #Wilbraham Police Officer was shot during a call to a home on Old Carriage Rd. and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect may still be in the home. Numerous assets are on scene. Public is asked to avoid area. We will update when more info available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

State police troopers based out of Springfield, a K9 team, a Special Tactics and Operations Team and negotiators were called to the scene. Members of the State Police Bomb Squad have also responded with robotic platforms.

A spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s office says a statement will be released when more information becomes available.

State police say they are working to make contact with the suspect and resolve the stand-off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

