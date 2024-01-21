Police officer shot after responding to home in Wilbraham, barricaded suspect arrested hours later

WILBRAHAM, Mass — A police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot when they responded to a home in Wilbraham Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police say.

Wilbraham police exchanged gunfire with a suspect in a home on Old Carriage Drive before requesting assistance from Massachusetts State Police at 8:40 p.m.

The officer has been transported to a nearby hospital. No immediate updates on their condition were provided.

Shortly after midnight Troopers deployed an armored vehicle, with its battering ram extended, to break a large ground-level window on the front of the home.

Troopers then used a drone with a camera to find the suspect. He was found in the front breezeway with gunshot wounds.

Troopers then made entry into the home and placed him into custody. A handgun and ammunition were also recovered next to the man at the scene.

The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

During the incident Troopers from the MSP Crisis Negotiation Unit had established an open phone line into the house.

State police troopers based out of Springfield, a K9 team, a Special Tactics and Operations Team, and negotiators were called to the scene. Members of the State Police Bomb Squad have also responded with robotic platforms.

Troopers also rescued two occupants of the home who had escaped onto the roof of the house’s adjoined garage.

No additional information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

