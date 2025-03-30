Police: Newport man arrested on a special felony of sexual assault

NASHUA, N.H. — The Nashua Police Department has announced the arrest of 57-year-old Christopher Gassett of Newport for sexual assault charges.

This comes after on February 28, when Nashua police took a report from a 28-year-old woman who said that she had been sexually assaulted by her friend’s boyfriend back in 2024 while at a Nashua residence.

Detectives, a part of a Special Investigations Unit, were assigned to look into the matter, and upon investigation, applied for an arrest warrant on for Gassett, which was granted.

Garrett was arrested and charged with a total of two counts of Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault, a Special Felony, and two counts of Simple Assault, a class A Misdemeanor, all stemming from the same incident.

Garrett was held without bail until his arraignment on March 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

