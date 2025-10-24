Police: Mother without custody wanted for allegedly kidnapping children in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. — A mother without custody is believed to have kidnapped her children in Bourne and may be traveling to Florida, police said Friday.

Isabella and Christian Casali are believed to have been taken by their mother, Vanessa Downer on Thursday, October 23.

Downer is wanted on a charge of kidnapping a minor by a relative, police said.

“The department has been unable to make contact with Vanessa and is investigating the possibility she has left the state, possibly travelling to Florida,” Bourne police said.

Anyone with info is asked to contact the Bourne Police Department at 508-759-4451 or email PoliceInvestLt@bourne-ma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group