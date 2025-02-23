Police: Missing Methuen teen in contact with family, now considered runaway

METHUEN, Mass. — Methuen police have provided an update regarding the ongoing search for missing 15-year-old Jostin Burgos.

Recent developments have confirmed that Burgos has been in contact with his family.

Detectives are currently investigating possible leads to deduce his whereabouts.

Methuen Police Department has also classified the situation as a juvenile runaway situation, which means that while the juvenile left their home at their own accord, they remain in possible danger or at risk.

“We appreciate the assistance of our community partners and media outlets in helping us resolve this matter swiftly and safely.’ The Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Jostin’s location is urged to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

