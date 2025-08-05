Police, Mayor Wu celebrate ‘National Night Out’ after violent weekend

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox mingled at Iacono Playground — one of their many stops Monday as a part of National Night Out.

The two-day event that promotes partnership with police and communities, though, comes after a violent weekend in Boston.

Sunday evening just before midnight, police responded to Dudley Street in Roxbury. They found a man shot several times when they arrived. He was rushed to the hospital and later died.

About 10 minutes later, police responded to Wrentham Street in Dorchester for reports of a shooting. They found a man shot, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

“Violence never should be tolerated,” said Commissioner Cox. “Violence happens from time to time, no matter where you are in the world. But, the fact is, we do need the public’s help.”

Police tell Boston 25 News they have yet to make an arrest in either shooting.

“We’re going to try to hold that person accountable,” Cox added. “People may not want to hear it, but in comparison to the rest of the world, we’re still doing quite well, in general. But, it’s a continuous process... There’s always more work we can do. But, in reality, there’s no excuse for violence.”

Mayor Michelle Wu echoed the same message.

“No family should have to deal with that,” she told Boston 25 News Monday regarding the shootings. “We are providing resources, working with family members, and trying to make sure we can do whatever is possible in the moment.”

She finished, “Safety isn’t just about statistics. Safety in Boston, it’s kids sliding down the slide, seniors coming out getting their burgers and hot dogs, and highlighting the good work that’s happening in everyone of those neighborhoods.”

Police and city leaders will travel to events in South Boston, Chinatown, the North End, and more Tuesday for the second day of National Night Out.

Police are asking anyone with information on the two shootings contact them.

Boston mayoral candidate Josh Kraft had this to say about the weekend violence:

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and my heart breaks for them. People need to feel safe and all the more reason why it is important to create awareness about public safety - much like we’ve been doing tonight at all of the national night out events with the Boston police. People deserve to feel safe in their communities and it is important that we come together to support the family of the victim after this senseless tragedy.”

