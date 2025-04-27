Police: Manchester man arrested after speeding over 120 mph on Interstate 93

WINDHAM, N.H. — A Manchester man has been arrested after traveling 124 mph on Interstate 93, State Police say.

On Saturday, April 26, around 7:10 P.M., State Troopers patrolling I-93 Northbound in Windham observed a driver driving 124 mph and changing lanes recklessly.

The driver, traveling in a red 2023 Ford Mustang, was stopped and identified as 58-year-old Michael J. Stone of Manchester.

Stone was taken into custody and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Stone was released on bail and is expected to be arraigned in Salem District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

