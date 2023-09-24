Police: Man & woman facing charges after running dental office in back of Milford convenience store

MILFORD, Mass. — A man is facing several charges after he was accused of running an elaborate dental office in the back of a convenience store in Milford, according to police.

Juan Hermida Munoz, 64, was arrested Monday in connection with the illegal operation being conducted at the Alternativa Convenience Store located at 140 Main Street, Suite 7 in Milford.

Milford police said the proprietor of the convenience store, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, rented a room in the back of the store to Munoz, who provided multiple dental services without a license, including examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics and cleanings.

“Mr. Munoz is not board certified and holds no certifications to practice medicine within the United States. This practice puts the lives of patients in danger by unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions in receiving medical treatments,” the Milford Police Department said in a statement released Saturday.

Milford police said Guaman-Castro was also arrested and is facing a conspiracy charge.

Munoz has been charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

