Police: Man charged with smashing window, breaking into occupied Rockland residence

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Springfield man early Tuesday morning for allegedly kicking down the front door of an occupied apartment while carrying a knife.

32-year-old Shareef Ibrahim is charged with two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, two counts of malicious damage to property, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in at the Spring Gate Apartment complex on Martha Drive just before 4:30 a.m. found the front window of the building was smashed out, according to Rockland Police.

Investigators were directed to the third floor by the 911 caller where the front door of the residence was reportedly forced open and the locking mechanism destroyed. The woman inside the apartment allegedly told police an unknown Black man with black hair wearing an orange sweatshirt, later identified as Ibrahim, kicked in her door looking for his friend. Ibrahim fled the area after discovering his friend wasn’t in the apartment.

After a search of the surrounding area, Ibrihim was located at the Mobil gas station on Market Street less than a mile away, according to authorities. He was arrested and officers allegedly found an 8-inch kitchen knife in his waistband.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group