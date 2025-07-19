Police: Man arrested on lewdness charge in Dennis

DENNIS, Mass. — The Dennis Police Department has announced the arrest of a man on an outstanding warrant for lewdness.

Princess King, 50, was taken into custody on July 16 for an outstanding warrant on Open and Gross Lewdness.

According to police, an investigation was conducted after numerous reports stated that in early July, King had reportedly exposed himself to beach goers, including masturbating in front of women on public and private beaches.

King has been known to use other names, including Gar Kerbel and Dai Ling.

Following the arrest, Princess King was transported to Orleans District Court and subsequently released on bail.

“The Dennis Police are releasing this arrest information due to our concern for public safety, and to make our community aware.” The department said. “Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to contact the Dennis Police Detective Division.”

While officers and detectives determined there was probable cause to apply for a warrant, King is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

