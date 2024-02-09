Police looking for woman who sprayed mace in a person’s face after dispute at Boston bank

BOSTON — A victim is recovering from injuries after they were reportedly sprayed with mace at a Roxbury bank last Friday.

Officers responding to an altercation at the Santander Bank on Martin Luther King Boulevard on February 2 found that a victim was sprayed with mace following a dispute, according to Boston Police.

The suspect, described as a Black woman with a medium build and a tattoo on her left forearm, fled in a grey Mitsubishi SUV.

Roxbury bank dispute (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call District 2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

