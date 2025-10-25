Police looking to speak to ‘person of interest’ after Cambridge shooting near Harvard

Police are looking to speak to a ‘person of interest’ in connection with a shooting in Cambridge near Harvard University on Friday.

Detectives released photos on Facebook and said the person is not currently wanted.

On Friday morning, gunshots were fired in Cambridge in the area of Sherman and Stearns streets around 10:58 a.m., Cambridge officials said.

The shooting prompted a shelter-in-place order at Harvard University. Cambridge police informed the school that officers were responding to a report of a male on a bicycle who opened fire on someone walking along Sherman Street near Radcliffe Quad, according to Harvard.

The person police are looking to speak to was caught on camera wearing a red top and black pants.

Investigators recovered ballistic evidence in the area of Danehy Park, noting that there were no known victims in the shooting.

One resident of the Sherman Street neighborhood told Boston 25 News that he heard about eight gunshots ring out.

“They were particularly loud. They were loud and very repetitive,” Pablo Rivero recalled.

“Available evidence suggests that this was an isolated incident with those directly involved, there is no ongoing public safety risk to the broader community,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact CPD Detectives at (617) 349-3121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

