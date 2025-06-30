Police looking to identify suspects in alleged assault of wheelchair-bound man at MBTA station

Police are looking to identify several suspects who allegedly assaulted a wheelchair-bound man at an MBTA station earlier this month.

On June 7, around 8:30 p.m., several suspects began harassing a man in a wheelchair at the Chinatown MBTA station, according to MBTA Transit police. The suspects allegedly kicked the man, causing him to tumble down the stairs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police at at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group