Police looking to identify suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in Roxbury.

Police detectives say the assault occurred on December 26 in the area of Blue Hill Ave. and Seaveer Street. The assault suspect may frequent the Mattapan area, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation. No word on the victim of the assault.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

