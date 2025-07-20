Police: Lawrence man arrested in connection with breaking and entering at Tewksbury IHOP

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus announced that a Lawrence man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at an IHOP restaurant.

Angel Cartagena, 66, was taken into custody by officers on Friday, July 18, after they confirmed he was staying at a local motel and was wanted on outstanding warrants from Lawrence District Court.

During their investigation, officers discovered that windows at the IHOP, located at 95 Main St., had been damaged late Thursday night, leading them to determine Cartagena’s involvement.

Cartagena has been charged with:

Breaking and entering in the nighttime for felony

Vandalizing property.

He was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday and released on personal recognizance.

Cartagena is scheduled to appear in court again on August 25.

These charges are allegations, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

