Police investigation underway at Roxbury housing complex

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating at an apartment complex on Hammond Street in Roxbury where several people were transported to area hospitals.

Police and Boston EMS responded around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

A Boston 25 photographer captured the moments when officers with shields and a battering ram entered the building.

Boston EMS confirms they transported four people from the Hammond Street apartment complex to area hospitals, but wouldn’t say what their injuries were.

This scene is unfolding not far from Boston Police headquarters.

As the investigation continues, we have reached out to Boston Police to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

