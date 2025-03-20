Police: Investigation underway after person spotted in Merrimack River

CONCORD, N.H. — Concord Police and Fire Department responded to numerous 9-1-1 calls concerning reports of a person spotted in the Merrimack River.

Crew members were dispatched to the area of the Manchester Street Bridge to search for the person, who was described as a man wearing a dark-colored jacket.

Authorities searched both on land and in water, leading to mutual aid from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, the NH State Police Air and Marine Patrol units, NH Fish & Game, Bow Police Department, and Bow Fire Department.

Currently, there have been no people recovered from the Merrimack River, as the Concord Police Department continues to investigate the incident and locate the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 603-225-8600.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

