Police investigating two late night shootings in Brockton

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Large police presence on Harvard Street in Brockton

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BROCKTON, Mass — Brockton police investigated two late-night shootings in Brockton Friday night.

A litany of police cars responded to Warren Avenue near Harvard Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Around half an hour later, police were also called to Christopher Road for reports of shots fired.

A vehicle was struck by the shots on Warren Avenue and a home was hit on Christopher Road, Brockton police say.

Boston 25 News photographer James Cullity noticed evidence markers on the ground and a truck with a shattered window on Warren Avenue.

Investigations are ongoing.

“If anyone has information about either of these cases, please contact Brockton Police at 508-941-0200,” Brockton police say.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

