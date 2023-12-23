Police investigating two late night shootings in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — Brockton police investigated two late-night shootings in Brockton Friday night.
A litany of police cars responded to Warren Avenue near Harvard Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Around half an hour later, police were also called to Christopher Road for reports of shots fired.
A vehicle was struck by the shots on Warren Avenue and a home was hit on Christopher Road, Brockton police say.
Boston 25 News photographer James Cullity noticed evidence markers on the ground and a truck with a shattered window on Warren Avenue.
Investigations are ongoing.
“If anyone has information about either of these cases, please contact Brockton Police at 508-941-0200,” Brockton police say.
#Breaking A BIG Police presence on Harvard street in Brockton. I witnessed Evidence markers on the ground and it looks like Police have been investigating outside of a truck with a shattered window. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/AT39MxLICv— James Cullity (@JCullityNews) December 23, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group