Police investigating two late night shootings in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass — Brockton police investigated two late-night shootings in Brockton Friday night.

A litany of police cars responded to Warren Avenue near Harvard Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Around half an hour later, police were also called to Christopher Road for reports of shots fired.

A vehicle was struck by the shots on Warren Avenue and a home was hit on Christopher Road, Brockton police say.

Boston 25 News photographer James Cullity noticed evidence markers on the ground and a truck with a shattered window on Warren Avenue.

Investigations are ongoing.

“If anyone has information about either of these cases, please contact Brockton Police at 508-941-0200,” Brockton police say.

#Breaking A BIG Police presence on Harvard street in Brockton. I witnessed Evidence markers on the ground and it looks like Police have been investigating outside of a truck with a shattered window. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/AT39MxLICv — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) December 23, 2023





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

