Police investigating string of late night robberies near Faneuil Hall

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a string of late night robberies near Faneuil Hall.

Law enforcement and City Hall sources told Boston 25 News there have been at least a dozen robberies there in less than three months.

According to sources, the victims are mostly men who are leaving bars by themselves around closing time.

Some of the reported attacks involve victims getting punched before being robbed of their wallets, cell phones and a house key in one case.

Another common trend in the crimes is that victims are being ambushed while waiting for an Uber or Lyft.

“These bars are very well frequented by college students. If we’re thinking about easy targets, they’re looking for these younger kids who are leaving the bar at the end of the night absolutely obliterated,” said one local bar regular.

“You shouldn’t be outside waiting by yourself when the bars are closing. Once you close it down and you’re outside, there’s all sorts of characters,” they said.

Some of the robberies reportedly involved as many as three or four suspects.

Investigators have not determined if the cases are definitively linked.

Police are advising bar-goers to not leave alone at night and to be mindful of their surroundings.

