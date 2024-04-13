Local

Police investigating Somerville crime scene with flipped car, neighbors report gunshots

By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News and Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
SOMERVILLE, Mass — Police in Somerville are investigating a crime scene centered around a flipped car Friday night.

Several police vehicles and officers could be seen surrounding an overturned vehicle on Alston Street shortly before 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates they heard gunshots around 7:00 p.m.

