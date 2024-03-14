Police investigating report of attempted kidnapping by masked man in Lexington backyard

LEXINGTON, Mass — Police are investigating after a child reportedly told adults they were grabbed by a masked man in a Lexington backyard Thursday afternoon.

The possible child abduction attempt occurred in a backyard on Wood Street around 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Lexington police say.

According to Lexington police, the elementary school-age child told adults they were playing outside when they were grabbed from behind and had a hand placed over their mouth.

“The child was able to break free of the hold and ran away,” Lexington police say. “The suspect in question also ran away.”

Police say the suspect was described as a man dressed in all black wearing a ski mask.

Lexington Police are investigating the incident and officials say details are being shared with other local detective groups.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw something out of the ordinary, please contact the Lexington Police Department,” a statement from the police department and town officials read.

