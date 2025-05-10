Police investigating hit-and-run crash into utility poles in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a vehicle slammed into two utility poles and a fence on Friday night.

According to police, around 7:52 p.m., officers were called to Moraine Street for a crash.

The driver of a 2012 KIA Forte was traveling northbound when the car struck a utility pole, crashed through a fence, and then collided with a second pole, police say.

The compact sedan, which was last registered in Westwood, sustained significant damage.

The driver fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Officers attempted to find the suspect by searching the area but did not locate them.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the driver is urged to contact the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group