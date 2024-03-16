Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Revere

REVERE, Mass — Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Revere last Sunday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Friday that Sofia Mejia Zambrano, 28, of East Boston was crossing Squire Road around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office says. The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police

Zambrano’s husband, who lives in Ecuador was informed of her death.

“We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Ms. Zambrano’s husband and family. To lose a loved one, especially at such a young age, is a terrible tragedy,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

