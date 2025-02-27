Police investigating ‘apparent’ shooting in Bellingham that damaged a house, vehicle

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are asking residents on one Bellingham road to check their surveillance cameras after an apparent shooting on Thursday morning.

Police say a shooting took place in the area of 25 and 27 Muron Avenue between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries, but several rounds struck a two-family residence as well as vehicle parked outside, according to investigators.

Bellingham authorities say while conducting the investigation one resident was taken into custody based on an unrelated warrant. Details of that warrant were not immediately available.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact police at (508) 966-1212.

