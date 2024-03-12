Police investigating altercation between two students at a Boston school, sending one to hospital

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating a physical altercation involving two students, one of whom officials say was struck with an object and hospitalized, at a high school Monday.

According to a letter sent home to families at the Josiah Quincy Upper School, a student allegedly struck another student in the head with an unknown object after staff members had told the teen to stay away from the victim.

The letter further states that staff at the school “immediately responded and worked to de-escalate the situation, and BPS Safety Services and Boston Police were called to provide assistance.”

The student who was allegedly assaulted was seen by the school nurse and then taken to the hospital by a family member for additional care, the letter said. A witness stated they could see the student bleeding from the face after the alleged assault.

According to police, the victim told officers she was attacked with a taser.

“She started screaming and then pulled out a taser and was hitting me in my head and then she tased me,” stated the police report.

Richard Chang and Stephen Cirasuolo, heads of the school, said that the two students involved in the fight will face disciplinary action consistent with the Boston Public Schools code of conduct.

“We want to reassure you that this is an isolated incident and will be addressed consistent with BPS policies,” the letter said.

School officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

