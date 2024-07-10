Police investigating alcohol use, hazing after body of college student found in New Hampshire river

HANOVER, N.H. — Police are investigating whether alcohol and hazing were involved in the death of a college student whose body was found in a river in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a missing Dartmouth College student in the area of 8 Boathouse Road near the docks of the Connecticut River in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Sunday recovered the body of 20-year-old Won Jang about 65 feet offshore after an hourslong search, according to Hanover Police Chief Charles B. Dennis.

“So we have received some emails that were forwarded to us from the college that were sent anonymously listing some of those concerns that hazing or potentially alcohol may be involved,” Dennis said. “So that will certainly be part of our investigation as we move forward through this process.”

Scott C. Brown, the dean of Dartmouth College, said Jang was reported missing Sunday afternoon after he attended a social gathering with two Greek organizations near the river the night before.

“I write to share the sad and difficult news that Won Jang ‘26 has died. Won had been reported missing late this afternoon following a social gathering last night near the Connecticut River,” Brown wrote in a statement.

Jang was a biomedical engineering major from Middletown, Delaware, and a fraternity brother at Beta Alpha Omega, according to Brown.

“Won wholeheartedly embraced opportunities at Dartmouth to pursue his academic and personal passions. He served as a project manager at the DALI Lab, was a research assistant at Thayer, and participated in the TuckLAB entrepreneurship program,” Brown added. “He supported his peers and found fast friendships as an international student mentor for the Office of Pluralism and Leadership and as a fraternity brother at Beta Alpha Omega. He enthusiastically took part in the Dartmouth community, from starting his own band to playing club squash and joining the snowboarding team.”

The Dartmouth school newspaper reported that the Beta Alpha Omega fraternity and Alpha Phi sorority have been suspended amid an investigation into Jang’s death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is now working to determine the cause of Jang’s death.

New Hampshire Fish and Game assisted local authorities in the search for Jang.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group