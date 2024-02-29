Police investigating after woman found seriously injured in street in Dracut

DRACUT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found seriously injured in the street in Dracut earlier this week, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a person down in the roadway in the area of 23 Pleasant Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday found a 33-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Dracut Police Department.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to a Boston trauma center.

A subsequent investigation proved unsuccessful in determining exactly what happened to the woman, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

