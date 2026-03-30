Police investigating after two people were hospitalized in South Boston shooting

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the South End.

Around 7:08 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of Kendall Street and Shawmut Avenue after 911 calls, and a ShotSpotter was activated for shots fired.

Once on the scene, officers found two victims by the intersection of Kendall Street and Trotter Court with gunshot wounds.

“Officers applied tourniquets to both victims pending the arrival of emergency medical personnel,” a spokesperson for Boston police said. “Boston EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to area hospitals for treatment.”

At this time, the extent of the victim’s injuries is not known, but police say they appear to be non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

Detectives are on the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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