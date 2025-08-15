Police investigating after three women were assaulted in Worcester

WORCESTER — Police are investigating after three women were injured in an assault involving a broken bottle in Worcester.

On August 10th, Worcester Police responded to the area of 41 Pleasant Street around 2:18 AM after receiving reports of an assault with a dangerous weapon.

The victims, aged 20, 20, and 21, had already gone to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries by the time officers arrived.

Detectives were called to investigate the incident, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

