Police investigating after student struck by SUV in hit-and-run in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are investigating after a student was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Duxbury on Wednesday morning.

The White SUV struck a student riding an electric scooter around 8:00 a.m. on Saint George Street near the high school.

The SUV did not stop and was seen turning into the parking lot by the Lt. Steele Athletic Building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police hotline at 781-934-5656 x5980 or email at hotline@duxbury-ma.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group