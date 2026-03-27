Police investigating after person stabbed in South Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed on Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to 258 Old Colony Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing.

Once on the scene, officers located the victim. They were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives have now been called to the scene to aid in the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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