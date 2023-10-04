Local

Police investigating after person shot on Crystal Street in Worcester

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Police investigating after person shot on Crystal Street in Weymouth

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass — An investigation was launched Tuesday night after a person was shot in Worcester.

The gunshot victim was found by first responders on Crystal Street just before 9:30 p.m., Worcester police told Boston 25 News.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Investigators could be seen searching a nearby park and placed evidence markers around the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read