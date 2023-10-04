Police investigating after person shot on Crystal Street in Weymouth

WORCESTER, Mass — An investigation was launched Tuesday night after a person was shot in Worcester.

The gunshot victim was found by first responders on Crystal Street just before 9:30 p.m., Worcester police told Boston 25 News.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Investigators could be seen searching a nearby park and placed evidence markers around the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

