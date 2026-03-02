Police investigating after person hit by MBTA bus in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Police are investigating after a person was hit by an MBTA bus in Norwood on Monday.

The individual was struck in front of the Norwood Common while on Washington Street.

The southbound side of Washington Street was closed while police investigated.

Drivers and walkers were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

