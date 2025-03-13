Police investigating after Mass. man found shot to death in Maine home

PALMYRA, Maine — A death investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man was found fatally shot inside a home in Maine, authorities announced Thursday.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of a shooting at a home at 531 Madawaska Road in Palmyra just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday discovered a 28-year-old man dead inside, according to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Palmyra is located about 50 miles north of Augusta, Maine’s capital city.

The victim, identified as Jaquan Humphries, of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, had been living at the home, Maine State Police said.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta has since determined that Humphries’ cause of death was a gunshot wound. His manner of death was ruled a homicide

Authorities noted that there is no known danger to the public at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

