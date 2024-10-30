Boston police investigating after man stabbed near Downtown Crossing

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police officers responded to the area near 330 Washington Street for a report of a man stabbed around 1:38 p.m.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police were not able to provide an immediate update on his condition.

Police say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group