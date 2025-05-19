Police investigating after man found shot on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Police launched an investigation after a man was found shot on Cape Cod late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm found a good Samaritan who had pulled over to help the victim in the area of Willow Street in West Yarmouth around 11:45 p.m.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police made no mention of an arrest in connection with the shooting.

The Yarmouth Police Detective Unit is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

