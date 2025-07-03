Local

Police investigating after man critically injured in Lynn shooting

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
LYNN, Mass. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Lynn late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 95 Woodman Street around 11:45 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was last said to be in critical condition.

Video from the scene showed several police cruisers blocking the roadway and a large section of the neighborhood roped off with yellow crime tape.

Police made no mention of arrests or suspects in the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

