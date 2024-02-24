Local

Police investigating after excavator catches fire in Hamilton

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

HAMILTON, Mass — Police are investigating after an excavator in Hamilton was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

Hamilton shared photos of the excavator on Bridge Street engulfed in flames.

A poster was placed on the burnt husk of construction equipment Saturday reading “Reward up to $5,000. If you know who did this call 1-800-682-9229.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Hamilton police at (978) 468-1212.

